Left Menu

Two incredibly talented artists Sanna Suri and child artist Atharva Unnikrishnan Vadakath bagged parallel roles in Rajnikanth starrer-Jailer

Sanna Suri is debuting in the film world with Jailer. Previously, she has worked as a model in many ramp shows. Moreover, she also got featured in a top magazine. Despite doing all that, her dream to work in film was not successful yet. Now she has got a big break that is in the film of none other than superstar Rajnikanth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 13:03 IST
Two incredibly talented artists Sanna Suri and child artist Atharva Unnikrishnan Vadakath bagged parallel roles in Rajnikanth starrer-Jailer
Sanna Suri and child artist Atharva Unnikrishnan Vadakath to be seen in Rajnikanth Starer - Jailer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/SRV): Sanna Suri is debuting in the film world with Jailer. Previously, she has worked as a model in many ramp shows. Moreover, she also got featured in a top magazine. Despite doing all that, her dream to work in film was not successful yet. Now she has got a big break that is in the film of none other than superstar Rajnikanth. She will be working as a police officer named "Preeti" in the upcoming movie "Jailer ". This Tamil film, Jailer, features Rajnikanth. Nelson helms co-wrote the script for this action drama, which also has music by filmmaker Anirudh. Sanna Suri will also be seen in a biopic of Jaswant Singh Khalra's titled "Shaheed"

Born in 2012, Atharva Unnikrishnan Vadakath has always been interested in creative work. Besides being great in study, he has hobbies of Clay Modelling -Especially making Ganeshji. He is good at Drawing and Dancing as well. Very early in his life, he got interested in becoming a part of showbiz. His father tried with various casting directors and no one gave him the chance till Piyush Jain. He understood his interest and gave a role in Rajnikanth's movie "Jailer". Atharva's father has great praise for the visionary casting director. Making a career in the acting world is tough and no one can deny that. However, with the right guidance, it is possible. Piyush Jain through his visionary eyes saw the potential in these two artists and gave a vital role in the upcoming movie "Jailer", Starring Rajnikanth. The upcoming movie Jailer has other casts like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. There is great buzz about the fill and already touted as "Superhit" by most film industry experts.

Piyush Jain is a renowned casting director known for his work in multiple film industries spanning over 5 years. He always believed in bringing new talent to the world. Two such fine examples are Atharva Unnikrishnan Vadakath and Sanna Suri. Both of them got the parallel lead role in Jailer. This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022