Two incredibly talented artists Sanna Suri and child artist Atharva Unnikrishnan Vadakath bagged parallel roles in Rajnikanth starrer-Jailer

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/SRV): Sanna Suri is debuting in the film world with Jailer. Previously, she has worked as a model in many ramp shows. Moreover, she also got featured in a top magazine. Despite doing all that, her dream to work in film was not successful yet. Now she has got a big break that is in the film of none other than superstar Rajnikanth. She will be working as a police officer named "Preeti" in the upcoming movie "Jailer ". This Tamil film, Jailer, features Rajnikanth. Nelson helms co-wrote the script for this action drama, which also has music by filmmaker Anirudh. Sanna Suri will also be seen in a biopic of Jaswant Singh Khalra's titled "Shaheed"

Born in 2012, Atharva Unnikrishnan Vadakath has always been interested in creative work. Besides being great in study, he has hobbies of Clay Modelling -Especially making Ganeshji. He is good at Drawing and Dancing as well. Very early in his life, he got interested in becoming a part of showbiz. His father tried with various casting directors and no one gave him the chance till Piyush Jain. He understood his interest and gave a role in Rajnikanth's movie "Jailer". Atharva's father has great praise for the visionary casting director. Making a career in the acting world is tough and no one can deny that. However, with the right guidance, it is possible. Piyush Jain through his visionary eyes saw the potential in these two artists and gave a vital role in the upcoming movie "Jailer", Starring Rajnikanth. The upcoming movie Jailer has other casts like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. There is great buzz about the fill and already touted as "Superhit" by most film industry experts.

Piyush Jain is a renowned casting director known for his work in multiple film industries spanning over 5 years. He always believed in bringing new talent to the world. Two such fine examples are Atharva Unnikrishnan Vadakath and Sanna Suri. Both of them got the parallel lead role in Jailer. This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

