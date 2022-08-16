Left Menu

Sensex jumps 300 points; auto, FMCG, banking stocks soar

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 300 points higher in the afternoon session on Tuesday led by strong buying support in auto, FMCG and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 13:17 IST
Sensex jumps 300 points; auto, FMCG, banking stocks soar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 300 points higher in the afternoon session on Tuesday led by strong buying support in auto, FMCG and banking stocks amid positive global cues. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 300.06 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 59,762.84 points at 12.50 pm against its previous session's close at 59,462.78 points.

The Sensex started the day in the positive at 59,675.12 points and soared to a high of 59,923.03 points in the morning session. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 104.00 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 17,802.15 points.

There was strong buying support in auto and FMCG stocks. Maruti Suzuki surged 2.40 per cent to Rs 8907.80. Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 1.61 per cent to Rs 1280. Hindustan Unilever soared 1.82 per cent to Rs 2642.55. Asian Paints jumped 2.03 per cent to Rs 3495.50. UltraTech Cement rose 1.51 per cent to Rs 6668.

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Titan, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among the major Sensex gainers. Only five of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. Bharti Airtel fell 0.89 per cent to Rs 703.55. State Bank of India, NTPC, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services were also trading in the red. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022