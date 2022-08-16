Left Menu

CVC to honour govt employees whose alertness helped check corruption

The identified officialsstaff members who have played a pivotal role in the preventive actions may be sent to the commission with the approval of the chief executive officer of the organisation, said the CVCs order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:25 IST
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has decided to honour government employees whose alertness helped in checking corruption and preventing misappropriation of funds.

It has sought nomination of such staff from all central government departments and organisations to recognise their effort and to motivate others.

''The Commission always gives the highest importance to ensure integrity in public governance through the tool of preventive vigilance. ''In every organisation there may be cases where prompt and preventive action has been taken by the officials/staff members which have helped the organisation in avoiding misappropriation of funds etc,'' the CVC said in an order. The Commission has been consistently making an endeavour to recognise the vigilant actions of officials who exercised a deep sense of involvement and took appropriate timely action leading to prevention of misappropriation of funds, frauds and unwarranted incidents, saving the organisation from financial and reputational risk, it said.

''The Commission has decided that nominations from organisations may be sought for Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2022 for recognising the efforts of such employees which would definitely motivate other officials to be vigilant/alert in their work,'' the probity watchdog said. All Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) have been asked to identify such preventive actions which have been taken by the officials in the last one year in their organisation. ''The identified officials/staff members who have played a pivotal role in the preventive actions may be sent to the commission with the approval of the chief executive officer of the organisation,'' said the CVC's order. During VAW 2021, the Commission had sought nominations from the various organisations of the staff who had done commendable jobs and honoured them.

