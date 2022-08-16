Left Menu

After Amul, Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Mother Dairy has raised the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:16 IST
After Amul, Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mother Dairy has raised the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday. "Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs. 2/litre with effect from August 17, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the company has been experiencing a surge in input costs which have increased multifold during the last five months. "For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have alone firmed up by about 10-11 per cent in the said period. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise during the same time due to the heatwave observed earlier in the country and on account of the extended summer season," the statement added.

It claims the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders - consumers and farmers. "As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to the milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk," it added.

It is important to note that Mother Dairy passes around 75-80 per cent of the sales realization from milk towards the procurement of milk. Earlier today, Amul too decided to increase the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday because of rising input costs.

Post the revision, the price of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500ml, it said in a statement. The increase of Rs 2 per litre, Amul said in the statement, translates into a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which is lower than average food inflation.

"This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," the statement added. Amul passes almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement said. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) is the parent firm of the dairy brand Amul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022