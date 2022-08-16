Left Menu

Hyderabad International Airport rolls out Digiyatra

GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem.

Updated: 16-08-2022 17:21 IST
In line with the Centre's signature DigiYatra programme, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here will roll out the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from August 18 for three months, a press release from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport said on Tuesday.

DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel.

With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints-one at the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building, it said.

The DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment. The passengers need to download this app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme, it said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said the Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey.

''It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India. GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers a paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass,'' he said.

