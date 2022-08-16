Maha govt announces free travel by ST buses for people above 75, insurance for Govinda troops
People above 75 years of age can now travel free by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced here on Tuesday.
The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting.
''As we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Maharashtra government has taken this decision,” Shinde said.
The cabinet also decided to offer a Rs 10 lakh insurance protection to `Govinda' troops which form human pyramids during Gokulashtami festival. The premium for insurance will be paid by the state government, said the chief minister.
