Left Menu

Maha govt announces free travel by ST buses for people above 75, insurance for Govinda troops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:31 IST
Maha govt announces free travel by ST buses for people above 75, insurance for Govinda troops
  • Country:
  • India

People above 75 years of age can now travel free by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced here on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting.

''As we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Maharashtra government has taken this decision,” Shinde said.

The cabinet also decided to offer a Rs 10 lakh insurance protection to `Govinda' troops which form human pyramids during Gokulashtami festival. The premium for insurance will be paid by the state government, said the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022