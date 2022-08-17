Left Menu

Inflation risks persist but peak is behind us: Anand Rathi

The recent decline of global commodity prices, easing of some of the global supply-chain problems and absence of demand-side pressures seem to indicate retail inflation is past the peak, financial advisory firm Anand Rathi said in a report.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 12:05 IST
Inflation risks persist but peak is behind us: Anand Rathi
Photo Coutesy: Twitter/@rathi_online. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent decline of global commodity prices, easing of some of the global supply-chain problems and absence of demand-side pressures seem to indicate retail inflation is past the peak, financial advisory firm Anand Rathi said in a report. For the record, India's retail inflation fell to 6.71 per cent in July from 7.01 per cent in June, the lowest level in five months, helped by an easing in food and oil prices, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

With this, retail inflation despite having moderated has been over the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the seventh consecutive month in a row. Wholesale inflation too declined substantially during the month of July to 13.93 per cent, but continues to remain in double digits, official data released on Tuesday showed. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has been, however, in the double-digit for 16 months in a row now.

"With the unfavorable base for food products, especially vegetables and cereals, we do not expect sharp softening until March 2023," the firm said in its report. It believes the Reserve Bank of India's interest hike stance will continue.

"While we expect another 60 basis points rate hike by the RBI in this cycle, it is likely to be spaced out, and hikes would now be in smaller instalments," it added. In line with the global trend of monetary policy tightening to cool off inflation, the RBI has so far hiked the key repo rates -- the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks -- by 140 basis points to 5.40 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022