Decarbonisation of transport sector: Cabinet approves contract between India, France

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:36 IST
The Cabinet approved on Wednesday the signing of a contract between India and France to support some activities aimed at decarbonisation of the transport sector, according to an official statement.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, France on behalf of the International Transport Forum and the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), India will support the forum activities in India's transport sector, according to the statement.

The contract was signed on July 6.

The statement said the activities to be carried out under this contract will lead to new scientific results, new policy insights, capacity building through increase scientific interaction and identification of technology options for decarbonisation of the transport sector in India.

