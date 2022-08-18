Left Menu

In Argentina, mass protests demand higher wages, lower inflation

"We can't continue with this level of inflation where everyday we keep losing parts of our salary," said Pablo Moyano, head of the CGT workers' union that mostly represents government employees. Prices at grocery stores and shops are regularly updated to reflect galloping inflation, which last month alone rose 7.4%, the highest monthly rise in two decades.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 02:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 02:21 IST
In Argentina, mass protests demand higher wages, lower inflation

Thousands of frustrated Argentines clogged downtown Buenos Aires on Wednesday in raucous street protests, demanding government action to boost salaries and unemployment benefits battered by surging consumer prices and a weakening peso currency.

The South American nation's economic crisis has seen the ranks of the poor swell to 40% of the population as President Alberto Fernandez struggles to find solutions to an annual inflation rate hovering around 70%. Beating drums and waving the flags of unions and a range of left-wing groups, most aligned with Fernandez's ruling Peronists, protesters reached the Casa Rosada presidential palace and the Congress, after snaking through the capital's main avenues and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Bundled-up protesters braving a chilly, windy day, called for wage hikes in line with inflation, plus more social spending to alleviate widespread economic pain. "We can't continue with this level of inflation where everyday we keep losing parts of our salary," said Pablo Moyano, head of the CGT workers' union that mostly represents government employees.

Prices at grocery stores and shops are regularly updated to reflect galloping inflation, which last month alone rose 7.4%, the highest monthly rise in two decades. Speaking to a crowd of marchers, Moyano, himself a Peronist, asked Fernandez to take control of prices.

Other union leaders echoed Moyano's sentiments. "There's no work, salaries just don't stretch far enough, and there are constant price mark-ups," said Ramon Luque, head of a union representing cardboard and paper workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022