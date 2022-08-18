Monster.com back with TRIUMPH 2.0: India's largest D&I career fair and recruitment drive

Monster.com, one of India's leading talent management platform, has announced the launch of TRIUMPH 2.0, India's largest diversity and inclusion event. In line with the company's objective to facilitate diverse and inclusive workplaces for all, Monster has launched the four-day virtual recruitment drive to support diverse and inclusive hiring, for the second year in a row. With HTC Global Services as the lead partner, The Association of People with Disability (APD, India), Keshav Suri Foundation, Sarthak Educational Trust, Serein and Sheroes as Community Partners, and Motherhood Hospitals as Wellness Partners, the event scheduled for 23-26 August 2022 will be held in collaboration with India's leading companies known for their impactful D&I initiatives such as Standard Chartered, ACG, Flextronics, LTI, KLA, Mercedes Benz, Sapient, Sitel and TATA AIA. Additionally, Irina Ghose (COO, Microsoft), Deepali Nair (CMO, IBM), Sindhu Gangadharan (SVP, SAP User Enablement & MD, SAP Labs India), Geeta Ramesh (Executive Director, Athenahealth) will be the guest speakers addressing the event.

TRIUMPH 2.0 is a multi-faceted event offering exclusive career opportunities for women, the LGBTQ+ community and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates, enabling job seekers to access top jobs across leading organizations in IT, BPO, BFSI, Sales, HR & Admin functions. The event offers an excellent opportunity to engage and learn from prominent global leaders and subject matter experts. The virtual career fair will host contests, webinars, masterclasses, pre-placement talks, and knowledge sessions. The first edition of Triumph last year generated more than 50 Million impressions and witnessed participation from more than 70 thousand candidates. More than 100 thousand candidates are expected to participate in the event this year. Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com said, ''We are proud to officially announce, for the second year in a row, TRIUMPH 2.0, aligning Monster's vision to facilitate safe and inclusive workplaces in India. We strongly believe that much more can be done to facilitate D&I hiring on a national level and look forward to bridging the gap between recruiters and various candidate groups, easing the norm towards inclusive hiring practices across industries. Diverse mix of voices not only leads to better discussions but also yields the best outcomes. The first edition of TRIUMPH saw phenomenal participation and feedback, and we look forward to championing the cause of diversity in hiring to pave the way for equitable working opportunities for a more inclusive India.'' The event is planned to be bigger and better in the second year for TRIUMPH with a special focus on providing opportunities for women who have been on career breaks and encouraging diverse candidate groups to rejoin the Indian workforce.

Speaking on the need of embracing diverse and inclusive work culture, Rosalee Mohapatra Kombial, Chief Human Resources Officer, HTC Global Services, said, ''As an equal opportunity organization, HTC Global Services has a bias free, meritocratic work culture. We believe that diversity enriches us all both personally and professionally, and our presence at the TRIUMPH 2.0 event is yet another platform to offer career opportunities at par with the IT Industry to all communities.'' This time, the event includes initiatives such as Connect-a-thon - an exclusive virtual career fair, Conc-live - an opportunity to interact with influential D&I leaders, and Compete-n-see where job seekers get to showcase their skills via IT coding challenges and non-IT skill assessments. TRIUMPH 2.0 is a 360-degree event hosted on a single virtual platform for candidates to compete, get amazing recruitment opportunities, and be inspired to achieve their dreams.

Commenting on the partnership, Standard CharterGBS, said, ''We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with Monster.com for TRIUMPH 2.0, a unique initiative to enable D&I hiring across the country. At Standard Chartered GBS, we are building a future-ready workforce enabled by digital skills, organizational adaptability, and leadership to become an employer of choice recognized for our inclusive culture, diversity of thought and experience. We believe that this unique association will accelerate diverse hiring as a pre-requisite in any organization's culture creating inclusive workspaces for all. Through TRIUMPH 2.0, we look forward to working with Monster towards this goal.'' TRIUMPH 1.0 held last year in July 2021 witnessed over 73,000+ candidate registrations and 55 million impressions. It also observed large-scale female participation with over 10,000+ women competing in the TechnoDiva Hackathon which proved to be the highlight of the fair with winners bagging the title of the ''Best Women Coder in India''. TRIUMPH 1.0 additionally hosted over 25+ industry leaders and reached out to 1300+ engineering colleges in India.

The registrations for TRIUMPH 2.0 are open and interested candidates can register for free using the below link: https://www.monsterindia.com/event/triumph/register About Monster.com Monster.com is a leading global talent management platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across India, SEA, and Gulf. Launched in 2001, Monster has been assisting over 200 million registered users find jobs, upskill, and connect with right opportunities globally. The company has been a catalyst in the world of recruitment solutions with advanced technology, seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies.

Monster.com has collaborated with reputed employers and Fortune 500 companies to help create ready-to-deploy talent. Monster and Microsoft are collaborating to aggregate and engage 3 million Job-ready professionals with competencies across Microsoft Technology Stack through a plethora of initiatives like Future Ready Platform, Velocity - a virtual career fair for certified cloud professionals etc. The company also partnered with Salesforce to launch Evolve aimed at developing a pipeline of talent for the Salesforce ecosystem.

Monster also has a bespoke nurture platform - ZUNO which offers paid internships and fresher jobs in India.

