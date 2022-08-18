Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 32; silver declines Rs 348

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:42 IST
Gold falls Rs 32; silver declines Rs 348
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell from Rs 32 to Rs 52,224 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 52,256 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined from Rs 348 to Rs 57,298 per kg from Rs 57,646 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,763 per ounce while silver was trading flat at USD 19.67 per ounce.

''Gold prices have kept range-bound trading in the past few days on mixed global cues over the pace of US Federal Reserve's rate hike and inflation worries,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022