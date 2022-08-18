Left Menu

Gadkari seeks Amitabh Bachchan's support for National Road Safety Mission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:20 IST
Gadkari seeks Amitabh Bachchan's support for National Road Safety Mission
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday sought the support of megastar Amitabh Bachchan to champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission in India.

According to the government data, a total of 3,48,279 persons were injured in 3,66,138 road accidents across the country during 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.

''Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today,'' Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

The minister sought Bachchan's support for the National Road Safety Mission, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022