Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2020 hours: DEL68 BIZ-LD RBI-MPC MINUTES Inflation 'unacceptably and uncomfortably' high; policy measures to remain calibrated, measured: RBI Guv at MPC meet Mumbai: With the price situation remaining at ''unacceptably and uncomfortably'' high level, members of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee underlined the need for preventing upward drift of inflation and bringing it down to the target band, as per minutes of its recent policy meeting.

DEL67 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Foreign exchange reserves decline to USD 570.74 bln Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves fell USD 2.238 billion to USD 570.74 billion in the week ended August 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

DCM12 BIZ-INFLATION-RURAL Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise to 6.6 pc, 6.82 pc in July New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 6.60 per cent and 6.82 per cent, respectively, in July mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.

DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 5-day rally; ekes out weekly gain Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex nursed losses on Friday as investors pocketed gains after a five-session winning streak amid a bearish trend overseas.

DEL65 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee falls 20 paise to 79.84 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 20 paise to close at 79.84 against the US dollar on Friday amid a strengthening greenback overseas.

DCM24 BIZ-TAX-CREDIT I-T dept allows taxpayers more time to claim credit for taxes paid outside India New Delhi: The income tax department on Friday said taxpayers can claim credit for taxes paid outside India before the end of the assessment year if the I-T return is filed within the stipulated deadline.

DCM6 BIZ-GOLD-IMPORTS Gold imports up 6.4 pc to USD 13 billion in April-July this fiscal New Delhi: India's gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's Current Account Deficit (CAD), rose 6.4 per cent to USD 12.9 billion during April-July this fiscal due to healthy demand, according to government data.

DEL35 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 389; silver plunges Rs 1,607 New Delhi: Gold prices declined Rs 389 to Rs 51,995 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

