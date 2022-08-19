Left Menu

Special trains for Kumbh 2025 on several routes: UP minister after meeting Vaishnaw

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-08-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 23:06 IST
Special trains for Kumbh 2025 on several routes: UP minister after meeting Vaishnaw
  • India

The railways has begun preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh and will launch several special trains to and fro Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Friday after meeting Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Gupta, the state's industrial development minister, is also the state legislative assembly member representing Prayagraj (South) constituency.

In a statement, Gupta's office said he met Vaishnaw at Sanchar Bhawan in Delhi during which they discussed industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.

''During the discussions, Vaishnaw brought up plans for modernisation of several railway stations falling close to key industrial sectors of Uttar Pradesh,'' according to the statement.

''The railway minister also said that his department has already launched preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh. Special trains will be launched for it on several routes across the country. Besides Prayagraj, several railway stations will be equipped with modern facilities by then in order to cater to not only national but international travelers too,'' it added. PTI KIS CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

