Himanta launches scooter distribution programme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the ceremonial distribution of scooters among ‘community cadres’ of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission's (ASRL) ‘Sakhi Express’ scheme for the 2021-22 financial year. Beneficiaries of ‘Sakhi Express’ include ‘Krishi Sakhi’, ‘Bima Sakhi’, ‘Pashu Sakhi’ and ‘Jivika Sakhi’ who work as ‘community cadres’ towards mobilising members of self-help groups in their fields.

In financial year 2020-21, 4,238 scooters were distributed under the scheme, and 6,670 scooters will be given for 2021-22, an official release said.

Speaking at the event, Sarma expressed confidence that the ‘Sakhis’ who have been presented with the scooters will work more dedicatedly towards mobilising and motivating members of SHGs towards achieving financial self-sufficiency and independence.

He maintainted that the members of female-run SHGs achieving success in their endeavour will be a huge boost towards transforming Assam into one of the top states in terms of per capita gross state domestic product.

Stressing the importance of credit inflow in business ventures of all magnitude, Sarma praised the state’s SHGs for timely repayment of their loan instalments to banks and other financial institutions.

Referring to the dependence of Assam for products such as milk, egg, edible oil, and cereals on other states, the chief minister said SHGs operating at even small magnitude in terms of activities should strive to transform their operations into production units of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), so that they can avail various benefits in terms of loan, and tax subsidy as formulated by the government from time to time.

Referring to products from Assam-based SHG getting registered with e-commerce sites for sale outside the state and abroad, Sarma appealed to the ‘Sakhis’ to make the SHG members aware of the vast market that technological advancements offer.

The chief minister also urged the ‘Sakhis’ to spread the message of importance of family planning and work towards raising awareness on benefits of a small family among the rural population.

