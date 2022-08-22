BoB to raise Rs 2,500 crore via bonds

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it will raise Rs 2,500 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The Capital Raising Committee of the bank in its meeting held on Monday has approved issuance of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs 2,500 crore in single or multiple tranches, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

