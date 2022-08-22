Left Menu

4 killed, 18 injured in road accident in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:43 IST
4 killed, 18 injured in road accident in UP
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people were killed and 18 others injured after a speeding car hit a tractor trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway under the Deoband police station area, they said.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramkaran said.

The deceased were identified as Shivani Tyagi (20), Savitri Devi (55), S Bhardwaj (25) and Gyanvati Devi (47), Ramkaran told PTI.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where 13 of them are stated to be in serious condition, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022