Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty

The Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday while it was heading to Nagpur in Maharashtra, railway officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

Five wheels of two coaches next to the train's engine derailed at 3.42 am at the Dongargarh yard in Chhattisgarh, located about 200 km from Nagpur, a railway official told PTI.

There were 40 passengers in the two coaches - a general and a sleeper coach, a senior official of the South East Central Railway said.

The train was slow, not moving on a fast speed, as it was almost reaching the Dongargarh platform when the incident took place, he said.

It was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur, he said.

No passenger was injured. They were provided food and snacks, the official said.

Relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot, he said.

The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Nagpur, the official said. The cause of the incident is being investigated, another official said, adding that the track and coach parameters are being checked.

