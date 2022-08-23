Left Menu

Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty

The cause of the incident is being investigated, another official said, adding that the track and coach parameters are being checked.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:40 IST
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

The Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday while it was heading to Nagpur in Maharashtra, railway officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

Five wheels of two coaches next to the train's engine derailed at 3.42 am at the Dongargarh yard in Chhattisgarh, located about 200 km from Nagpur, a railway official told PTI.

There were 40 passengers in the two coaches - a general and a sleeper coach, a senior official of the South East Central Railway said.

The train was slow, not moving on a fast speed, as it was almost reaching the Dongargarh platform when the incident took place, he said.

It was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur, he said.

No passenger was injured. They were provided food and snacks, the official said.

Relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot, he said.

The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Nagpur, the official said. The cause of the incident is being investigated, another official said, adding that the track and coach parameters are being checked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022