Hitachi Energy launches new manufacturing facility near Bengaluru

Hitachi Energy on Tuesday inaugurated a new and larger facility of power quality products manufacturing in Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru. ''...this new manufacturing unit for power quality solutions reinforces our commitment to facilitate India's energy transition to net-zero,'' the company's CEO Claudio Facchin said. ''With long term committed partners such as Hitachi Energy, we continue to invest to make the state a global manufacturing hub,'' Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying in a company statement. The statement said the new manufacturing facility doubles the existing capacity to produce advanced capacitor units, banks and power electronic compensators for low, medium and high-voltage systems, which are used in the power utilities, industries, renewables and transportation segments. ''Power quality products play an important role in improving power stability by enabling increased capacity and reduced energy losses,'' it noted. Today, 80 per cent of Hitachi Energy's portfolio is locally manufactured in India and the manufacturing base in India also caters to the global requirements of five products, it was stated.

