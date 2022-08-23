Left Menu

Hitachi Energy launches new manufacturing facility near Bengaluru

...this new manufacturing unit for power quality solutions reinforces our commitment to facilitate Indias energy transition to net-zero, the companys CEO Claudio Facchin said. With long term committed partners such as Hitachi Energy, we continue to invest to make the state a global manufacturing hub, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying in a company statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 16:59 IST
Hitachi Energy launches new manufacturing facility near Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Hitachi Energy on Tuesday inaugurated a new and larger facility of power quality products manufacturing in Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru. ''...this new manufacturing unit for power quality solutions reinforces our commitment to facilitate India's energy transition to net-zero,'' the company's CEO Claudio Facchin said. ''With long term committed partners such as Hitachi Energy, we continue to invest to make the state a global manufacturing hub,'' Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying in a company statement. The statement said the new manufacturing facility doubles the existing capacity to produce advanced capacitor units, banks and power electronic compensators for low, medium and high-voltage systems, which are used in the power utilities, industries, renewables and transportation segments. ''Power quality products play an important role in improving power stability by enabling increased capacity and reduced energy losses,'' it noted. Today, 80 per cent of Hitachi Energy's portfolio is locally manufactured in India and the manufacturing base in India also caters to the global requirements of five products, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022