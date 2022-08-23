Theobroma reaches milestone of 100 outlets in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): Theobroma, India's much loved and largest premium bakery & patisserie brand known for its bestselling brownies, cakes and desserts celebrates the iconic milestone of Hundred, with its 100th outlet opening at Akshayanagar Bengaluru this week! Theobroma started its journey in 2004 in Mumbai as a family run bakery. Over the next eighteen years, the brand built an unparalleled reputation for exceptional products, honest pricing and warm service. Since 2017, Theobroma has successfully transitioned into a professionally managed company with ICICI Venture as a private equity investor. Today it is known for its wide, much sought after product range spanning multiple categories such as brownies, cakes, desserts, cookies & crackers, bread and savouries, as well as its viennoiseries, beverages and unique festive & seasonal offerings.

Theobroma now has 100 outlets spread across five cities - Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, including new format stores like delivery-only 'cloud' outlets. During the pandemic the brand was successful in launching their online brand store as well. Their signature products are also bestsellers on third party platforms like Zomato, Swiggy and the brand has partnerships with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and SuprDaily to retail select categories via their platforms.

"Just as proud as we are about achieving a landmark with our 100th store in Bengaluru, our focus remains on innovation, commitment to quality, price consciousness and authenticity in line with the ever-evolving consumer tastes and food trends. This is what has enabled us to win the confidence and love of our guests for nearly two decades. We also continue to strive for more convenient access to our products through our growing outlet network in existing and new cities and multiple online channels", says Rishi Gour, CEO Theobroma. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)