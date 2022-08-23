Left Menu

Armed robbers attack petrol pump employees, loot Rs 20,000 in Pune

Both the employees sustained injuries in the attack, said Police Inspector Shailesh Sankhe.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified armed robbers barged into the office of a petrol pump and attacked employees before escaping with more than Rs 20,000 in cash in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, said police.

The incident, in which two petrol pump employees were injured, took place in the Narhe area at around 1 am, said an official of the Sinhgad Road police station.

''Employees were sleeping inside the cabin of the petrol pump when two unidentified robbers barged inside and attacked two of them with the blunt part of an axe and started demanding money. As per information, the robbers looted more than Rs 20,000 in cash from the petrol pump and fled the spot. Both the employees sustained injuries in the attack,'' said Police Inspector Shailesh Sankhe.

An offence was registered and a manhunt launched to trace the robbers after scanning CCTV footage, he added. PTI SPK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

