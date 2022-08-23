Vertiv names Cheryl Lim as new Chief Human Resources Officer

Vertiv (https://bit.ly/3dP9xd0) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has named Cheryl Lim the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Lim will report directly to CEO Rob Johnson and lead the development and execution of HR strategy in support of Vertiv's business goals.

Lim brings more than two decades of experience leading human resources teams, supporting organizational transformation, and supplying data-driven insights for global HR operations in the manufacturing space. Prior to joining Vertiv, Lim spent more than 20 years holding various HR leadership positions at Honeywell and was most recently the vice president of Human Resources at ITT Inc.

"Cheryl is an accomplished leader with extensive experience developing and executing high-level HR vision, strategy and results," Johnson said. "Her tremendous knowledge, backed by a successful track record of leading teams, acquiring talent and managing change across large global companies, will support the high-performing culture that is Vertiv's backbone."

"Vertiv's leaders have a vision for employee growth and well-being that aligns perfectly with the philosophy I followed during my more than 20 years in HR leadership," Lim said. "I am excited to have the opportunity to work with a team of forward-thinking individuals and to implement strategies to help Vertiv support the organization."

Lim earned a joint bachelor's degree in German and management studies from the University of Leeds and a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.

