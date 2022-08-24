Left Menu

S.Africa's DRDGold reports 22% profit fall as costs rise

South Africa's DRDGold on Wednesday reported a 22% fall in profit for the year ended June 30 mainly due to surging costs. DRDGold's headline earnings per share (HEPS), South African companies' main profit measure, fell to 1.307 rand ($0.0767) from 1.684 rand.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:05 IST
DRDGold's headline earnings per share (HEPS), South African companies' main profit measure, fell to 1.307 rand ($0.0767) from 1.684 rand. Production totalled 183,902 ounces, little changed from 183,999 ounces a year earlier, but all-in sustaining costs (AISC) rose 15%. Increases in the prices of diesel, chemicals and steel drove costs higher, DRDGold said.

The company, which recovers gold from processing mine dumps and tailings dams, declared a dividend of 40 South African cents per share. ($1 = 17.0332 rand)

