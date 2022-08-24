Petr Solc appointed as Director of Sales and Marketing at Skoda Auto

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has appointed Petr Solc as Director of Sales and Marketing at Skoda Auto India with effect from September 1, 2022.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) manages the India region for the five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Solc succeeds Zac Hollis who will be taking on another role within the Volkswagen Group. Solc is moving to India from Volkswagen Group Russia where he was the Head of the Skoda division, SAVWIPL said in a statement.

Having a proven track record of over 17 years working globally with the Skoda brand within the Volkswagen Group, Solc will be responsible for driving further growth for the Czech carmaker in India, it added.

''As we witness our best growth this year, India is cementing its place as a focus market for the Group. We continue to strengthen the Skoda Auto India team to further enhance our performance,'' SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora noted.

In January-June 2022, SAVWIPL recorded its highest ever six-month sales in India at 52,698 units.

In this period, the company's sales were up 200 per cent year-on-year.

The group launched ten models during this period and plans to continue ramping up its product portfolio in the year ahead. Skoda Auto India sold 28,876 cars in the first six months of 2022.

