3 dead, 2 injured as car falls into ditch in UP

Three people were killed and two others injured when their car lost balance, overturned and fell into a roadside ditch after hitting a truck here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened late on Tuesday night near Sathriya village when they were returning after attending a wedding in Goriyadih village, Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said.

While Shaklain (29) and Sarvjeet alias Raja (23), died on the spot, Ayush Srivastava (25) succumbed to injuries later in the hospital, they said.

The SP said earlier the occupants of the car had a dispute with the driver and forced him to get down somewhere after which one of them started driving the vehicle.

The two injured have been admitted to a district hospital for treatment, he said.

