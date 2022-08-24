Greece Cricket Goes Global, signs Pacific Star Sports as Commercial Partner

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Hellenic Cricket Federation (HCF), a member of the European Cricket Council since 1996 and an Associate ICC Member since 2017, has decided to onboard Pacific Star Sports as the commercial partner for the next 10 years. Corfu, the home of cricket in Greece with cricketing history as old as 199 years, is set to celebrate the 200th year of cricket on the island through a launch of the International T10 event in partnership with Pacific Star Sports.

In partnership with Pacific Star Sports, HCF would also be introducing new 10 overs and 20 overs cricket in the country in the name of Olympia T10 & Olympia T20. The partnership is exclusive in nature with a vision of building cricketing culture across Greece and creating interest amongst new fans & players.

Pacific Star Sports has roped in ITW as the partner to execute & manage the Olympia T10 & Olympia T20. Kyriakos Katsoras the president of HCF said "We welcome Pacific Star Sports as our partner. They have a vision of building new cricket tournaments in the country, which aligns with our vision for Cricket in Greece. We look forward to a great partnership"

Ali Akbar Khan, Director PSS said "Greece has one of the oldest cricketing cultures in Europe with clubs from the 19th century still playing cricket in Corfu. We look forward to working closely with HCF and introducing new domestic & international tournaments in Greece". Both parties would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the architect of this deal Nicolas Fournarakis, Development Consultant of HCF for his continuous efforts over the past months.

HCF is excited about the partnership and looks forward to providing more information regarding the upcoming tournaments. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)