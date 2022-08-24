Manish Raj Singhania takes over as FADA President

Automobile dealers' body the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Wednesday named Manish Raj Singhania as its new President for a two-year term till 2024.

Singhania is the Managing Partner of Raipur-based Ralas Motors and has a dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. He been the President of Raipur Automobile Dealers Associations (RADA) for the last nine years.

For over 12 years, Singhania has been a key member of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Governing Council, holding different positions and roles, particularly in accelerating the expansion of the association's network.

Singhania replaces Vinkesh Gulati.

FADA in a statement also announced the appointment of C S Vigneshwar and Sai Giridhar as the Vice President and Secretary, respectively.

''Apart from putting in all my effort to strengthen auto retail across the country and continuously striving to bring in a balanced approach towards dealer related issues, I along with my team will also work towards the implementation of Auto Dealer's Protection Act, getting in a balanced OEM-dealer agreement,'' Singhania stated.

Despite the current challenges, India has the potential to become the global leader in the automobile industry, he added.

FADA represents more than 15,000 auto dealers across the country.

