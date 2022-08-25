CSS Corp and Ivanti Join Hands to Help Organizations Accelerate IT Automation and make Everywhere Workplace Possible and Productive

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India CSS Corp, a global customer experience (CX) and technology services provider, and Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, have announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises accelerate their IT automation and enable a productive ‘Everywhere Workplace’ by making every IT connection smarter and secure across devices, infrastructure, and people. This partnership will leverage Ivanti’s unique industry-acclaimed Neurons Platform and CSS Corp’s expertise in integrating, implementing, and developing next-gen value propositions for customers.

With over two decades of experience in IT consulting and managed services, working with product and platform businesses across verticals, and offering unique business engagement models, CSS Corp has been helping enterprises of all sizes drive business success. Ivanti Neurons Platform connects industry-leading unified endpoint management, enterprise service management, and cybersecurity solutions, providing a 360° view for companies across the IT ecosystem. In today’s work from anywhere era, this platform enables devices to self-heal and self-secure, and empowers users by providing self-service options. CSS Corp’s domain expertise and market reach combined with Ivanti’s unique Neurons platform that offers real-time visibility, operational intelligence and hyper-automation, delivers game-changing results for IT enterprises.

''In recent times, we have seen a steep spike in enterprises shifting towards digital-first business models, cloud-native operations, and leveraging new-tech like AI, ML and deep analytics. With several working models and networks with fluid boundaries, there have been rising cyber threats and IT complexities, making it imperative for organizations to manage their IT ecosystem effectively. With Ivanti, we aim to help businesses invest efficiently in IT infrastructure automation to offer incredible user experience, increase productivity, and liberate IT from the shackles of slow and complex workspace processes. Together, we will help enterprises maximize productivity and reduce IT risks at scale,'' said Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President, CSS Corp.

“With Ivanti’s unique leadership position in providing a converged solution portfolio globally, serving customers’ needs around digital employee, device and security experience, we are very excited to partner with CSS Corp and leverage their global experience in delivering this experience, at scale, to our global ecosystem of customers and theirs. Ivanti’s hyper-automation platform to self-heal, self-secure and self-service from cloud to edge along with CSS Corp’s hyper-focus in delivering this experience at scale makes a great partnership between our organizations,” said Al Arun, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Ivanti.

“We are thrilled to partner with CSS Corp. to enable and secure organizations in the Everywhere Workplace,” said Craig Osborne, Regional Vice President of Partner Sales in EMEA. “Forging a strong relationship with strategic partners in the channel is a priority for Ivanti as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that enable and secure a hybrid workforce. We believe that our partnership with CSS Corp. will be mutually beneficial to meet customers’ needs and tap into new markets.” This partnership will leverage both companies’ resources, technologies, expertise, and market presence, thereby allowing customers to benefit from their complementary strengths and next-gen value propositions. About CSS Corp CSS Corp is a global customer experience and technology services provider, disrupting the industry with a unique intersection of industry-leading proprietary solutions, resilient operations, and innovative business engagement models. The company is a digital transformation partner of choice for its clients, which include the world’s top innovators across industries, from mid-market players to large enterprises. Its diverse team of over 11,500 customer-centric thinkers, collaborators, and co-creators across 20 global locations is passionate about helping clients succeed through intelligent automation-led outcomes. To know more, please visit https://www.csscorp.com Follow CSS Corp on LinkedIn, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Ivanti Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

