Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Thursday fell by Rs 86 to Rs 11,286 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for September delivery eased by Rs 86 or 0.76 per cent to Rs 11,286 per quintal in 13,905 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

