Fed's Bostic says he's split between 50 bps and 75 bps Sept rise - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he hasn't decided if the Fed should increase interest rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points at its policy meeting next month, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Bostic told the Journal the U.S. central bank still has some way to go on raising interest rates this year and it was too soon to say the inflation surge had peaked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atlanta
- U.S.
- Wall Street Journal
- Journal
- Federal Reserve Bank
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall Street losses ahead of U.S. inflation data
INSIGHT-U.S. coal plants delay closures in hurdle for clean energy transition
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more
WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer price growth expected to slow due to lower gasoline costs
European shares open lower as U.S. inflation data looms; Ahold jumps