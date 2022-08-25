ISB Executive Education Announces Online Programme in Digital Transformation with Emeritus

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India ISB Executive Education has announced the 5th cohort of its Digital Transformation programme with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations worldwide.

Taught by renowned ISB teaching faculty, the Digital Transformation programme in collaboration with Emeritus aims to make professionals adept at managing digital disruptions and staying ahead of the competition in today's fast-paced digital era.

According to a report by Deloitte India, with digital transformation making its way well into the energy and industrial sector, it is important for organisations to have a robust strategy in terms of cybersecurity for their Operational Technologies (OT) infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic has also boosted the importance of digital transformation, with businesses across industries and sizes realizing the need for talented marketers who are industry-ready with the evolving digital trends.

Today, organisations are revamping their digital presence with innovative technologies and strategies to meet modern-day customers' demands. To achieve this objective, they are hiring trained minds. As more organisations adopt it each day, digital transformation is changing business models, value chains, communication strategies, and how people work and exchange ideas.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Digital transformation of organization today has become quintessential, and corporates are now leveraging it to expand businesses. The programme in Digital Transformation would help professionals to deep dive into digital strategy and learn how to implement it. Additionally, it will also help them understand and explore the potential impact of digital transformation on operations. The programme tends to bridge the skill gap in increasing business disruptions." The 12 weeks Digital Transformation programme from ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals with work experience in the range of 5-20 years. The programme curriculum is designed to enhance the skillset of professionals in line with the rapid business changes.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants join the ISB Executive Network, and become eligible to a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of professionals. Interested participants can register here. About ISB Executive Education ISB evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. Ranked #1 in Research in India, ISB anticipated the leadership needs of the emerging economies. The rapidly changing tides of the business environment, especially in the context of emerging economies, require leaders today, and in the future, to be equipped with leading-edge levers to sail through them. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers, while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.

About Emeritus Emeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online programmes of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation's requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)