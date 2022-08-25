Left Menu

Sebi comes out with disclosure requirement for AMCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:42 IST
Sebi comes out with disclosure requirement for AMCs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with the disclosure framework for asset management companies, mandating a scheme-wise disclosure of investments in securities of entities that are excluded from the definition of ''associate''.

This came after Sebi, earlier this month, amended mutual fund rules to remove the applicability of the definition of ''associate'' to sponsors that invest in various companies on behalf of the beneficiaries of insurance policies or other schemes.

Under the rules, an associate includes a person who directly or indirectly, by himself, or in combination with relatives, exercises control over the AMC or the trustee, among others.

As part of the new framework, asset management companies (AMCs) will have to make scheme-wise disclosure of investments, as on the last day of each quarter, in securities of such entities that are excluded from the definition of ''associate'', the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Further, disclosure of investment will include ISIN-wise value of investment and value as a percentage of assets under management (AUM) of the scheme.

Such disclosure will be made on the websites of respective AMCs and on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), within one month from the close of each quarter.

At present, there are 43 mutual fund houses, which together manage assets worth nearly Rs 38 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022