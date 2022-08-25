Adda52 launches new brand campaign 'Khel Jaao' to take Poker to every Indian

Adda52.com– one of India's leading online poker destination announced their new brand campaign #KhelJaao, welcoming all Indians to play poker. The campaign is aimed to take the game of Poker to the youth of India and make it a part of the dominant youth culture in India. The brand's ultimate aim is to democratize poker in India.

In India, every individual is already a 'Khiladi' in their day-to-day lives. Through this campaign, Adda52 brings the ingenuity of Indians, their ability to negotiate, make the best out of a given situation and their willingness to punt on themselves - the same qualities are also essential to be a poker player. The ad further showcases the real-life examples of people from different walks of life, exhibiting these qualities in their day-to-day lives. The bottomline of the ad film is that these qualities make Indians perfectly ready for the game of poker, and that they should try their hands at this skill-based game.

The campaign further reiterates Adda52's mission to make Poker popular in India and ensure that the game gains mainstream recognition across the country, just the way it is across the globe.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Shivanandan Pare, CEO, Deltatech Gaming Ltd. said, ''With this campaign, we want to encourage every Indian to play Poker, the most recognized global 'game of skill', as we believe every Indian has within them what it takes to be a poker player. Just like any field of sports where Indians are establishing themselves, it's time we master poker and make a mark on the international stage. The #KhelJaao campaign is our effort towards communicating the requisites to be a poker player and narrating them through common situations we experience everyday. #KhelJaao is our way of telling every Indian that we naturally have in us what it takes to be a poker player.'' Mr. Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com, added, ''This campaign is truly aligned with our determination to democratize the Poker gaming scenario for people in India. We want to ensure that Poker gains mainstream recognition and becomes a part of our youth culture. Our campaign explains how we all are equipped with basic life skills like negotiating, being street smart, understanding people and maximizing our profits through all this –- similar skills are also required for you to win your Poker game. It's that simple! We are excited and hopeful that this new brand campaign will resonate well with our audience, and we can see increased participation from across the country.'' Adda52's campaign #KhelJaao is live and can now be seen across social media platforms. Link of the campaign video is here.

About Adda52 Adda52.com, owned by Delta Tech Gaming Pvt Ltd , is India's number 1 poker destination (based on the total poker games played). Founded in 2011, Adda52 believes in the highest values of trust and business conduct and has always strived to give the most secure and memorable playing experience while playing online poker. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG). Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885307/Adda52.jpg

