Nishant Kanodia, promoter of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, has been appointed as the chairman of the company. He succeeds late Yogendra Kanodia.

Kanodia, in his previous role as vice chairman, had been providing strategic direction to Matix with a focus on capital raising, growth, and diversification, an official statement said.

An MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, Nishant is a member of the Mumbai Chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organisation and Young President Organisation.

Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals owns and operates a fully-integrated gas-based urea plant in Panagarh, West Bengal with 1.27 tonne per annum capacity. Its brand 'Dr Fasal' brand is the leader in eastern India for urea fertiliser with a 25 per cent market share.

*** Hyatt Hotels Corporation opens Grand Hyatt Gurgaon * Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Thursday opened 442-room Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

The addition of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon marks the first in the city and the fourth Grand Hyatt-branded hotel in the country after the opening of Grand Hyatt Mumbai in 2004, followed by Grand Hyatt Goa in 2011 and Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in 2018, in Kerala, the hospitality group said in a statement.

''Grand Hyatt Gurgaon serves as a key milestone within Hyatt's strategy to expand its luxury offerings in India. We are truly excited to announce the opening of this new destination hotel in the heart of the Delhi-NCR and introduce guests to state-of-the-art designs, inventive cuisines, impressive views and an unforgettable experience,'' Hyatt Hotels Corporation Managing Director - India and Southwest Asia Sunjae Sharma said.

*** Goodyear India launches tyre range for luxury cars * Tyre maker Goodyear India on Thursday said it has launched Assurance ComfortTred range of tyres for luxury vehicles.

Using ANX Technology, Assurance ComfortTred delivers a quieter driving experience on the road, Goodyear India said in a statement.

''Assurance ComfortTred is a true comfort provider that enables the vehicle to become a quiet space for the riders and thus provide superior driving experience to consumers,'' Goodyear India Chairman & Managing Director Sandeep Mahajan said in a statement.

