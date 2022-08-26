U.S. SEC charges Granite Construction, former executive with fraud -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 01:46 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it had charged Granite Construction Inc. and a former executive with fraud for inflating the financial performance of one of the company's major subdivisions.
Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Granite agreed to pay a civil penalty of $12 million, the regulator said in a statement.
