Airlines using Mexico City hub agree to temporary 15% cut in flights

Airlines using the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City have agreed to temporarily reduce flights at the hub from 61 per hour to 52, starting Oct. 31, the country's transportation ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The cut, which is almost a 15% reduction and still pending final approval, follows previous flight caps at the airport announced earlier this year, as the country alters the capital's airspace in an attempt to reduce flight saturation at the hub. The ministry said the measure would be implemented for the winter season, without specifying a closing date.

In May, authorities announced a measure in which some flights would be moved to the newly constructed Felipe Angeles Airport (AIFA) on the outskirts of Mexico City, while commercial flight slots at the Benito Juarez Airport would be capped. The move came after a video showing two planes belonging to Mexican carrier Volaris almost crashing at the Benito Juarez Airport (AICM) went viral in May.

In recent months, some airlines have increased their flight offerings at the AIFA and the Toluca International Airport to the west of Mexico City. A majority of the airlines using the AICM were present at the meeting in which the agreement was reached, the ministry said.

Mexican airline Viva Aerobus was among those present and agreed to reduce flights, a spokesperson said. A Volaris spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An executive of the airline on Wednesday said Volaris would reduce flights at the AICM by 10% in August and 10% in September, without mentioning a further reduction.

A spokesman for Aeromexico did not respond to a request for comment, but said in June the airline had "submitted to judicial review aspects related to saturation and studies on the operational capacity" of the AICM.

