PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-08-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 14:21 IST
UP: CM Yogi's OSD for Gorakhnath office camp killed in accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhnath temple camp office's special duty officer Motilal Singh was killed and his wife critically injured in an accident on the Gorakhpur-Basti road, police said on Friday.

Motilal (64) and his wife Veena were returning to Gorakhpur from Lucknow in an SUV on Thursday night, and the driver lost control of the vehicle when a 'nilgai' jumped before it.

The vehicle fell into a ditch, leaving the couple and the driver injured, police said.

They were rushed to Guru Gorakshnath Hospital in Gorakhpur, where Motilal died in the early hours of Friday.

Veena and the driver are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College, police said.

According to Gorakhnath temple official Vinay Gautam, Singh was a native of Budanpur village in Azamgarh district. He used to work at the chief minister's camp office and was considered close to him.

Motilal was the additional municipal commissioner in Gorakhpur municipal corporation. Taking cognisance of his capabilities and experience, the chief minister had given him the responsibility of the camp office in 2017, Gautam said.

''He used to listen to people's problems patiently and work towards addressing them,'' he said.

Adityanath took to Twitter to express his condolences on Singh's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

