Airports Authority of India, Sweden's LFV to collaborate on various areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@AAI_Official)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Airports Authority of India and LFV Air Navigation Services of Sweden will collaborate on various areas, including air traffic control, airspace design and planning, and sustainable airports and aviation.

Both sides have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) paving the way for the two countries' air navigation service providers to explore smart aviation solutions.

''This MoU shall pave the way for bilateral exchange of aviation expertise and technology between the two countries. It will allow the Indian companies to accelerate growth while leveraging Swedish innovation and expertise,'' the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a release on Friday.

Both sides will collaborate on various areas, including air traffic management, air traffic control, remote airport management and traffic control, airspace design and planning, airport design and infrastructure, digitalised airport and aviation, and sustainable airports and aviation.

A joint working group will be set up to prioritise interest areas and drive collaboration between the two countries.

AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said the mutual exchange in civil aviation between AAI and LFV Sweden will go a long way in building and operationalising the next generation of smart and sustainable aviation technology.

Ambassador of Sweden to India Klas Molin he is looking forward to seeing how the MoU can foster more opportunities for both countries to explore climate-smart solutions within the aviation sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

