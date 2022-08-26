EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies tread water with all eyes on Powell

Emerging market currencies made small moves on Friday, while stocks made cautious gains in anticipation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech which will be closely watched for clues on the future path of U.S. monetary policy. The South African rand fell 0.3% against a steady dollar, while Mexico's peso was flat.

The Chinese yuan slipped 0.2%, staying close to two-year lows. In central and eastern Europe, Hungary's forint rose 0.7% against the euro, while the Polish zloty fell 0.2%. The developing world currencies index was steady ahead of Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium due at 1400 GMT.

After hikes amounting to 225 basis points this year, and signs of the U.S. economy and inflation slowing, investors are betting between a 50 bps and a 75 bps increase from the Fed next month. Fed members have called for the bigger hike as inflation still remains above the central bank's target rate. "I don't think (Powell) will come out more hawkish than before," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB. "If anything, he might indicate a somewhat lower end rate for the federal funds rate."

"Given the strength of the U.S. dollar recently and given the weakness of the EM currencies in particular, I would expect there to be a short-lived upward tick or relief rally for EM currencies. But that's pretty much mostly because expectations have been pretty high," he said. Higher interest rates in the United States support Treasury yields and the dollar, and have tended to divert flows away from high yielding but riskier emerging market assets. This has previously contributed to a handful of currency crises in emerging markets.

This time around, several EM central banks started their tightening cycles well ahead of the Fed, with Asian central banks which have lagged broader peers also getting on board. Outliers were China, which has cut rates to spur growth, while Turkey's unconventional policy had added to inflation. Turkey's lira, which is down 27% this year, is currently just about 1% away from record lows of 18.4 per dollar.

Among shares, MSCI's EM index rose 0.3%, led by Hong Kong's main index which rose 1%. The HK index extended gains after a 3.6% surge on Thursday, following a report Beijing is nearing a deal to let the United States inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong. Capping gains were declines in mainland China and Polish stocks.

