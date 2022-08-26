Left Menu

Haryana discom announces reward for online payment of power bills

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:34 IST
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the village panchayat where 95 per cent of power consumers will be paying their bills through the digital mode, according to an official statement.

Similarly, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the panchayat where 90 to 95 per cent people make the payment through the online mode. The statement said Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the panchayat where 80 to per cent consumers be paying their bill through the digital means.

This has been done to encourage people to use the digital payment mode, discom’s Managing Director P C Meena said.

He said to encourage rural consumers to make online payments, prizes worth Rs 2,100 will also be given.

