Left Menu

Maha: MSRTC's free travel scheme for those above 75 starts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:40 IST
Maha: MSRTC's free travel scheme for those above 75 starts
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has said people above the age of 75 can travel for free on its buses from Friday.

An MSRDC releases also quoted the state-run transport undertaking's vice chairman and general manager Shekhar Channe as saying that those eligible for this free travel scheme will get a fare refund if they had booked their tickets before August 26.

It said those between the age of 65 and 75 would get 50 per cent rebate on ticket fares on all types of bus services operated by the undertaking.

The free travel facility can be availed by showing identity documents like Aadhaar Card, PAN card, driving licence, Voter's Card etc, the release said.

It also added that this facility is not available for MSRTC's city buses and will be for journeys within state limits.

The announcement of the new facility was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Assembly a couple of days ago.

MSRTC has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and used to ferry almost 65 lakh passengers per day before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022