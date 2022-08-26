Left Menu

Air India to restore staff salaries to pre-COVID level

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:08 IST
Air India to restore staff salaries to pre-COVID level
  • Country:
  • India

Air India will restore salaries that were cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic from September 1, according to a communication.

The loss-making airline, which was taken over by Tatas in January this year, has also decided to revise crew layover allowances and meal arrangements from September 1.

In the communication to the employees, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline ''will be restoring the salary reduction for all employees with effect from September 1, 2022.'' While the airline has much to do to return to profitability, ''sunsetting most of the COVID measures is an important and welcome milestone'', he said.

Earlier this year, Air India started restoring salaries to the pre-pandemic level in a phased manner.

Queries sent to Air India remained unanswered.

The coronavirus pandemic had significantly impacted the airline industry, and the operators had resorted to cost-cutting measures, including salary reductions, to manage their financials.

Tatas took over Rs 15,300 crore of debt of Air India and Air India Express Ltd while the remaining Rs 46,262 crore loan plus an outstanding of about Rs 15,000 crore towards unpaid fuel bills were paid off by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022