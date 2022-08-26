Left Menu

Blume Global to hire 150 people this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:40 IST
''We currently have more than 400 employees in Bengaluru and the surrounding area. Staffing up the new office, and continuing our growth plan, should increase our workforce by 150 this year,'' Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar told reporters. The company has set up a research and development arm in India as well as a centre of excellence where beside developing and testing products (logistics, orchestration, visibility and maps). It also had an operations team based in Bengaluru. ''In India, we are starting a new logistics journey, partnering with supply chain players – from the large logistics companies all the way to the small trucking organisations. The government's focus on logistics in the latest budget is geared to transform India into a major supply chain player,'' Johar said. Recently, Blume Global announced an alliance with Tata Consultancy Services to disseminate innovative supply chain technology solutions, including orchestration, transportation management and supply chain visibility to the Asian market.

