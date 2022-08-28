Left Menu

24 passengers injured in bus-truck collision in UP

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-four people were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in the Piprakhand area of Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Sunday, police said.

Seven of the injured were critical and referred to the district hospital, while the rest were treated at a community health centre.

The private bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Renukoot in Sonbhadra when the accident took place on the Varanasi-Ambikapur road, Babhani police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The truck was going to Odisha from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh said 24 passengers of the bus were injured in the accident and taken to the community health centre (CHC) in Babhani.

CHC superintendent Dr Rajan Singh said seven of the injured were critical and referred to the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

