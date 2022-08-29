Left Menu

'Joker' star Samayera Khan gears up for her upcoming Tollywood debut

Actress Samayera Khan is the latest name buzzing in the Telugu Film Industry as the actress' latest movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 9.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:24 IST
'Joker' star Samayera Khan gears up for her upcoming Tollywood debut
'Joker' star Samayera Khan gears up for her upcoming Tollywood debut. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/ATK): Actress Samayera Khan is the latest name buzzing in the Telugu Film Industry as the actress' latest movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. The star, who is known for her impeccable acting and dance, has reportedly will be seen playing the lead role in this big-budget action movie.

Samayera Khan is a very well-known name in the theatre and Hindi film industry. She had done a handful of movies, music videos and web series. She was last seen in the web series 'The Joker' which is streaming on MX Player. Her performance in the series was appreciated by many and Samayera carved a niche audience for herself. Samayera is one of the artists who is known for her perfection, she did theatre for good four years before trying her hand at the big screen. Reportedly, Samayera has performed 50 acts. She boasts a huge fan following and is known for scorching social media with her alluring pictures. Apart from her glamorous pictures, Samayera also motivates fans with her workout and yoga pictures.

She is currently busy touring cities for the promotion of her film. This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022