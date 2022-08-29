Indio Networks partners with Beetel Teletech Ltd to strengthen its presence in the Indian WiFi market

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indio Networks Pvt. Ltd. announced its new distribution partnership with Beetel Teletech Limited. The partnership authorizes Beetel to manage the distribution and value-added reselling of Indio's wide range of wireless networking products and solutions, built for managing community and enterprise WiFi networks. With Beetel's PAN India presence and extensive supply chain network, this association will strengthen Indio's presence in the Indian WiFi market which will help Indio's partners, integrators, and client's easy access to Indio's products and solutions. Commenting on this association, Rishikesh Ghare, Founder and CEO of Indio Networks Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are excited to welcome Beetel as our value-added distributor in India and expand our product distribution range through them. With Beetel's strong network and domain expertise, we are confident that this partnership will benefit the customers in the network solutions sphere. We are sure that Beetel will become our valued partner for the long run in India."

Sanjeev Patil, Business Unit Head - Networks, Beetel, said, "We are enthusiastic about this partnership with Indio Networks and are ready to take their wide range of wireless networking products and solutions to our customers. Their high-performance, next-generation networking solutions for enterprises will help our customers unlock the power of Wireless, IoT, and Cloud technologies for their businesses. This value-added partnership will help both organizations address the growing demands of uninterrupted and seamless digital experiences through resilient networking solutions. We believe this relationship is an important step as we progress towards our business growth."

