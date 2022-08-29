Watch Khanak Budhiraja play a lead role in an upcoming web series

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/ATK): Don't you enjoy binge-watching those hooking web series? Not only are we viewers allured by their interesting episodes, but so are the actors. Many of them want to feature in web series now. And actress Khanak Budhiraja is on the same page. While she is already making headlines for her upcoming films, she will also be seen in a web series. Yes, you read it right! Actress Khanak Budhiraja will be seen playing a lead role in an upcoming web series that will be aired on a leading OTT platform. Aren't you excited to see the actress play a lead character? Well, Khanak Budhiraja's upcoming series is a rom-com, and it will feature a renowned B-Town actor too.

The actress is very excited about this series and cannot stop gushing about it. She said, "This series is a very big opportunity. As much as I'm thrilled about it, I'm also nervous because playing the lead role comes with various responsibilities. I cannot share much about the series as I'm implied to be tight-lipped. But, I'm confident that you all will love it as the story is very unthinkable and amusing." With this series, Khanak Budhiraja will be venturing into the realms of OTT platforms. We hope that it turns out to be a smashing hit. Well, the actress is also ready to make her debut in the upcoming Bollywood film "Ek Kori Prem Katha", which is a female-centric social satire and is being creatively helmed by Shree Narayan. Besides Khanak, actors Raj Babbar, Darshan Zariwala, Poonam Dhillon and Akshay Oberoi will also be seen in the film.

Moreover, she will also be seen playing an important character in the film Johnny Jumper, which is directed by Saurabh Varma. The actress will share the screen with fine actors like Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and Zakir Hussain. We wish Khanak Budhiraja all the best in all of her upcoming endeavours. This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

