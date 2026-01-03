Left Menu

Shinde Criticizes Thackerays Over 'Fake' Marathi Manoos Claims

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde accused Uddhav and Raj Thackeray of pretending to support Marathi interests while being more concerned with the wealth of the BMC. He defended the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's intentions for a Marathi mayor and criticized the opposition's election manifesto.

Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:42 IST
In a fervent address at the Mahayuti rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a scathing attack on political rivals Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, claiming their professed allegiance to the 'Marathi manoos' is superficial.

He dismissed their interest as primarily motivated by control over the economically powerful Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Shinde echoed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assertion that the city's next mayor would be a Marathi, highlighting the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's commitment to this goal.

Criticizing the past governance of the Thackerays, Shinde questioned their present promise of development, emphasizing the need to rid Mumbai of corruption and focus on genuine progress. With civic elections on the horizon, Shinde expressed confidence in the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition's continued electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

