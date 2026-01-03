Senegal Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Africa Cup with Spectacular Win
Midfielder Pape Gueye's double helped Senegal defeat Sudan 3-1, securing their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Despite an early setback, Gueye scored twice before halftime, and Ibrahima Mbaye added a third. Senegal, last year's winners, will face either Mali or Tunisia next.
Midfielder Pape Gueye played a pivotal role as Senegal overcame an early setback to secure a 3-1 victory over Sudan on Saturday. This win made them the first team to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
After trailing in the sixth minute of their last-16 match at the Grande Stade Tangier, Gueye equalized and then put Senegal ahead with two first-half goals. Ibrahima Mbaye sealed the win with a third goal 13 minutes from full-time.
Senegal will face either Mali or Tunisia, who play in Casablanca, in their next match on Friday. Defending champions Senegal showed their prowess by dominating the game despite their initial lapse.