Senegal Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Africa Cup with Spectacular Win

Midfielder Pape Gueye played a pivotal role as Senegal overcame an early setback to secure a 3-1 victory over Sudan on Saturday. This win made them the first team to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

After trailing in the sixth minute of their last-16 match at the Grande Stade Tangier, Gueye equalized and then put Senegal ahead with two first-half goals. Ibrahima Mbaye sealed the win with a third goal 13 minutes from full-time.

Senegal will face either Mali or Tunisia, who play in Casablanca, in their next match on Friday. Defending champions Senegal showed their prowess by dominating the game despite their initial lapse.