Tragedy in Nigeria: Anthony Joshua's Grieving Return Home

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has returned to Britain after a car crash in Nigeria resulted in the deaths of two friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Joshua sustained minor injuries and has been released from the hospital. The driver faces charges for dangerous driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:43 IST
Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has faced personal tragedy after a fatal car crash in Nigeria, claiming the lives of two of his friends. Having sustained minor injuries himself, the boxing star has now flown back to Britain.

The victims, identified as Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, were close associates of Joshua, with Ghami serving as his strength and conditioning coach and Ayodele as a trainer. The accident occurred when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck near Lagos.

The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged with dangerous and reckless driving. Joshua, who has familial ties and citizenship in Nigeria, returned to Britain ahead of the funerals of his friends.

